Tusshaar Kapoor revives 'Tohfa Tohfa' song in Swiggy Instamart’s V-Day campaign

This Valentine’s Day, Swiggy Instamart is redefining love with its new campaign – InstaTohfa. Whether it’s your partner, family, friends, or pets, Swiggy Instamart ensures thoughtful gifts are delivered in 10 minutes.

Advertisment

Swiggy Instamart is bringing back the charm of classic Bollywood with a modern, quirky twist. Partnering with Bollywood actor Tusshaar Kapoor, the campaign reboots the iconic Tohfa Tohfa song, paying tribute to his legendary father, Jeetendra, for whom the song was originally filmed in the 1980s. Kapoor, known for his humour and social media presence, brings nostalgia and playfulness to the campaign.

The ad film features Tusshaar Kapoor sharing joyful, playful moments with his family—dancing with his grandparents, kids, and significant other. These light-hearted scenes, infused with humour, highlighting the idea that love isn’t just for your significant other but for everyone who holds a special place in your heart.



Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP, marketing at Swiggy, said, "Valentine’s Day is for everyone you love, not just your significant other. Whether it’s a rose for your grandma, chocolates for a friend, or a toy for your pet, Swiggy Instamart helps you celebrate every moment of love. And with InstaTohfa, you can do it in just 10 minutes!"

The film captures Kapoor and his family delivering love through gifts like roses, chocolates, and teddies, all thanks to Swiggy Instamart’s rapid delivery service. As the family celebrates, a Swiggy Instamart delivery executive joins the fun, performing the signature dance move while delivering gifts, reinforcing the campaign’s core message: “Give pyaar ka InstaTohfa in just 10 minutes, only on Swiggy Instamart.”

Through InstaTohfa, Swiggy Instamart encourages everyone to gift all their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, because love is about more than just romantic gestures – it's about showing appreciation to the people who matter most, from parents and grandparents to even your furry companions. In recent times, Swiggy Instamart has partnered with other celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Falguni Pathak, and Rakhi Sawant to tap into nostalgia while reinforcing its brand messaging.

To add to the Valentine’s Week excitement, Swiggy Instamart has launched The Perfect Match Box—a special surprise packed with delightful goodies! For orders over Rs 999, this charming box includes an assortment of treats like cookies, candies, and chips, making it the perfect way to kick off your gift shopping for Valentine’s Day. Shaped like a matchbox, it’s designed to light up your celebrations while keeping you on track in the quest for the perfect match.