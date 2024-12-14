TV ad volume dropped by 2% in Jan-Sep’24 over Jan-Sep’23: TAM AdEx

According to TAM AdEx's quarterly report on television advertising from Jan-Sep '24, TV ad volume dropped by 2% over Jan-Sep ’23.

Advertisment

All the top 10 sectors retained their respective ranking in Jan-Sep’24 as compared to Jan-Sep’23, adding 89% share of ad volumes in Jan-Sep’24 together. The Food and beverage sector topped the ranking with 23% ad volume share. This was followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with 18% ad volume share and the services sector with 14% ad volume share at the second and third positions respectively.

The top 10 categories collectively added 33% share of ad volumes on TV advertising during Jan-Sep’24. During this time, Rubs And Balms was the only new entrant in the top 10 list of categories compared to Jan-Sep’23. It saw the highest increase in ad volumes resulting in 56% growth during Jan-Sep’24 compared to Jan-Sep’23 followed by Cement with 77% growth.

During Jan-Sep’24, the top 10 advertisers contributed 45% share of ad volumes on TV advertising. The top 4 advertisers retained their positions during Jan-Sep’24 compared to Jan-Sep’23, i.e., Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser (India), Godrej Consumer Products, and Procter & Gamble respectively.

Compared to Jan-Sep’23, general entertainment channels (GEC), News, and Kids genre witnessed a minor rise in % share of ad volumes in Jan-Sep’24. Whereas, movies and music genre's declined by a margin for the same set of periods.