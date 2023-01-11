TV ad volume grew in 2022 over 2021, albeit only slightly: TAM AdEx report

Regional channels held a lion's share, as per the report.
Research company TAM AdEx recently unveiled a report on television advertising in 2022. Titled ‘Rewinding Year 2022 for Television Advertising’, the report found that TV ad volume recorded a 2% increase in 2022 over 2021. However, the same grew by 23% in 2022, as compared to 2020.
The report, which covered over 600 TV channels, highlighted that regional channels continued to dominate TV ad share. The share of regional channels in 2022 stood at 63%, while it was 65% in 2021.
Another interesting development was the slight decrease in advertiser interest in news channels. The report found out that general entertainment channels (GECs) and news channels held a combined 55% of the total TV ad share in 2022. GECs had a 28% share of the total ad volume while news had 27%, a 1% decrease from 2021. Both categories held a 28% share in 2021.
For TV, the food and beverages sector continued to be the leading advertiser for both 2021 and 2022. The sector held a 21% share of ad volumes, while the services and personal hygiene sectors held 16% and 15% share respectively.
Reckitt climbed to the top spot in the list of leading TV advertisers in 2022. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) slipped to the number two spot, followed by Godrej Consumer Products at the third spot.
The report also found that the top 10 brands advertising on TV were responsible for 9% of the total ad volume share. Dettol Antiseptic Liquid (Reckitt), Harpic (Reckitt) and Lizol (Reckitt) were the top three brands advertising in 2022.