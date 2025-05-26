TV ad volumes dipped slightly by 1.1% during IPL 18 compared to IPL 17: TAM Sports

The latest TAM Sports report, covering the first 62 matches from March 22 to May 20, 2025, reveals key trends in TV advertising, based on Free Commercial Time (FCT) during live matches across 28 channels, up from 24 in IPL 2024.

TV ad volumes dipped slightly by 1.12% compared to IPL 17, with an indexed volume of 98.9 versus 100. Despite this, the advertiser base grew by 23.8% to over 100, and brands increased by 25.85% to over 180. The category count held steady at over 65.

Mouth Fresheners led categories with a 13% ad share, followed by Biscuits at 10%. Ecom-gaming, aerated soft drinks, and corporate-financial institutes also ranked high, unlike IPL 17’s focus on Ecom-gaming and range of food products. Parle Biscuits topped advertisers with an 8% share, followed by Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) at 7% and Reliance Consumer Products at 6%.

The report notes 27 new categories, including Biscuits and Retail Outlets-Clothing/Textiles/Fashion, while 28 categories like Chocolates and Cement didn’t return. Among 133 new brands, Parle Platina Hide & Seek, Rapido Bike Taxi & Auto App, and Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi stood out, showing IPL’s pull for fresh market entrants.

Amul Butter led exclusive brands on Hindi+English channels, while IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad topped regional channels. Vimal Elaichi dominated common brands across both. With 104 brands advertised on both channel types, IPL’s broad reach remains unmatched.