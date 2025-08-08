TV ad volumes fall 10% in H1 2025; FMCG brands continue to lead

Television advertising volumes declined by 10% in January–June 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to TAM AdEx’s half-yearly report. The data reflects a shift in advertiser strategies, despite continued dominance by FMCG brands and general entertainment channels (GECs).

The Food & Beverages sector accounted for the highest share of ad volumes at 22%, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene at 16%, and Services at 14%. The top 10 sectors made up nearly 90% of total TV ad volumes.

Toilet Soaps led all product categories with a 6.2% share of total ad volumes. Toilet/Floor Cleaners and Washing Powders/Liquids followed. New entrants to the top 10 list included Aerated Soft Drinks and Ecom-Online Shopping, reflecting rising interest in digital-first consumption.

In terms of growth, Vocational Training Institutes recorded the highest jump with 3.83x growth in ad volumes. Ecom-Online Shopping saw a 48% increase, and Corporate/Brand Image advertising grew by 67%. Other growing segments included Non-Aerated Soft Drinks and Paints.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) retained the top advertiser position, followed by Reckitt Benckiser. These two FMCG giants collectively contributed a significant share of total ad volumes. The top 10 advertisers accounted for 47% of total ad volumes in the period.

Among brands, Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced topped the list, followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. Notably, 6 out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt, while 2 came from HUL.

General entertainment channels (GECs) continued to lead in terms of ad share, capturing 31% of volumes, followed by News (28%) and Movies (22%). The top five genres collectively accounted for more than 95% of total TV ad volumes.