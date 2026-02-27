TVS Apache marks 20 years with ‘The Apache DNA’ anthem

TVS Apache has launched its first official anthem titled ‘The Apache DNA’ as the brand completes 20 years in the market. The track has been composed by rapper and songwriter Brodha V and released in six languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The anthem has been rolled out across digital platforms and is positioned as a cultural extension of the brand’s racing identity. TVS Apache currently has a reported rider base of 6.5 million across more than 60 countries.

The lyrics reference themes associated with the brand, including speed and control. The move signals the brand’s entry into music-led engagement aimed at younger riders.

Vimal Sumbly, business head, Premium Segment, TVS Motor Company, said, “For 20 years, TVS Apache has been the living expression of our racing DNA, an attitude and legacy that has empowered 6.5 million riders globally. ‘The Apache DNA’ anthem is our tribute to every rider who embodies the philosophy of TVS Apache. As we continue to democratize racing-bred technology, we are also expanding TVS Apache's presence into music and youth culture, creating deeper connections with the communities that live and breathe the brand every single day."