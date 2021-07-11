TVS Eurogrip’s new ad re-instills the need of social distancing

The experiment was executed by GroupM India in crowded public places - around supermarkets, diagnostic centres and pharmacies - across Mumbai in June.

The team installed carpets with markers on them for people to stand on, such that they’re at a safe distance from one another. The carpet was wired with motion sensors so that an alarm went off when someone crossed the threshold of safety, followed by this message on a speaker: “Yeh responsibility wala mod hai, let’s maintain social distancing”.