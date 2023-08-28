TVS Group launches 'Miss.Represent' campaign to drive gender equality in the Automotive Industry

TVS Group's Miss.Represent campaign is an example of the company's commitment to fostering change and promoting diversity within the automotive industry. The campaign seeks to inspire young girls and empower them to consider careers that were traditionally male-dominated. In doing so, TVS Group is laying the foundation for a more inclusive and equal industry in the years ahead. The company's proactive efforts through the Miss.Represent campaign aim to reshape perceptions, break stereotypes, and create opportunities that will benefit not only women but also the industry as a whole. The campaign represents a step forward in the ongoing journey toward a more equitable and diverse future within the automotive sector.