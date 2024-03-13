TVS Motor Company unveils second leg of 'Miss.Represent' campaign

Speaking on the campaign, Ashish Tambe, executive creative director, FCB Kinnect, said, “We’re trying to solve a business problem, but in a way that society itself changes. When a child sees a visual representation carrying such an obvious bias, it gets ingrained into their minds. we had to ensure that the term equality shines through the campaign, which is not about women, but about equality. After trying and testing a plethora of technologies, we figured that the solution had to be scalable. It’s a long-term effort that doesn’t just start and end on Women’s Day.”