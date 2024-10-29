TVS Raider's new campaign inspires bikers to be their own superheroes

In a new chapter for bikers, TVS Raider has launched an integrated campaign titled Call of the Wicked, inviting riders to unleash their inner “wicked” and feel the thrill of the ride. Conceptualised by FCB Kinnect, the campaign embodies the brand’s spirit of embracing one’s most wicked self, powered by the brand’s all-new iGO feature and upgraded performance.

In a new film designed for Gen Z thrill-seekers who crave speed, power, and individuality, this film is a cinematic masterpiece which takes viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey through a vibrant cityscape, showcasing the stylish new look and standout features of the TVS Raider. Inspired by superhero lore, the film evokes the feeling of riding to answer the ‘call of the wicked’.



Speaking on the campaign, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, said, “A truly powerful idea speaks volumes, even in silence. By transforming a sharp insight into a cinematic experience, we’ve captured the bold spirit of the TVS Raider in a way that’s as unforgettable as the ride itself."

Nishant Pratap, Group Executive Creative Director (South), FCB Kinnect, added, “The new Raider epic is a pure adrenaline kick at 24 frames a second. Our intent was to stay true to our wicked roots and celebrate the million-plus Raiders out there. Being the fastest in its class, skinned in the spanking-new Nardo Grey, we just had to make a film that deserves announcing its arrival.”

The campaign is live across digital and television.