Twinkle Khanna finds her calm amidst daily chaos with the Coca-Cola Company’s Honest Tea in new spot

The #FindYourGood campaign has been conceptualised by WPP Open X.
Honest Tea, a ready-to-drink beverage with organic green tea announces their newest #FindYourGood campaign in collaboration with author, columnist, and wellness enthusiast Twinkle Khanna. The newly launched film depicts Twinkle Khanna finding her calm amidst daily chaos, with #HonestTea, made from organic green tea, sourced from the Makaibari Tea estate.
In a world filled with societal expectations, Honest Tea’s campaign nudges people to define their own way of relaxation. As a supportive ally in this quest, the brand offers two great tasting flavours, Lemon-Tulsi and Mango.
To kick off the campaign, Honest Tea will roll out a series of social films and digital activations, engaging with consumers across various platforms. Conceptualised by WPP Open X, the campaign film, captures a relatable moment as Twinkle confronts her to-do list. As she sits down to relax, she enjoys a sip of Honest tea, and says, "It’s up to you to decide what’s good for you."
Speaking about the collaboration with Honest Tea, Twinkle Khanna said, “I am excited to be part of the #FindYourGood campaign that echoes my mantra of a good, holistic life. Stimulated by the importance of finding joy and balance in the everyday, Honest Tea’s campaign strives to bring about a positive transformation in the well-being of the modern woman."
Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Ruchira Bhattacharya, senior director, marketing at The Coca-Cola Company, India and South-West Asia Operating Unit said, “Honest Tea is proud to launch the #FindYourGood campaign that celebrates those little moments of peace and calm in your daily rigmarole. The partnership with Twinkle Khanna resonates our purpose to support and encourage one’s personal idea of balance and wellness in this fast-paced world.”
Sharing his views about the latest campaign, Mukund Olety, executive creative director at WPP Open X, said, "Our latest campaign, #FindYourGood, throws light upon a very important thing that many of us often tend to forget, which is making time for little moments of peace and joy in our daily lives." Speaking about the collaboration with Twinkle Khanna, he said, "Teaming up with Twinkle Khanna for this campaign has been a truly joyful experience. As a proponent for wellbeing of women, she naturally conveys the nuances we wish to communicate through this campaign."
Honest Tea is currently available on e-commerce platforms in select cities- Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Gurgaon, at the price point of Rs 60.