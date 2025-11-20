Twinkle Khanna leads quirky ‘lesson’ in Tata CLiQ Luxury campaign

Tata CLiQ Luxury has released its Black Friday campaign film featuring Twinkle Khanna, who plays the founder and headmistress of a fictional 'Twinkle’s School of Unexpected Lessons'. The film uses a classroom format to explore how shoppers approach Black Friday deals, framing the behaviour with humour and dry commentary.

Set in a mock academic environment, the video begins with Khanna announcing that the Black Friday sale is live. The narrative progresses through a series of short 'lessons' delivered in her trademark straight-faced tone, turning common shopping impulses into scripted observations. Lines such as 'deals worth taking notes on' and 'good things come to those who wait… and claim their watch in style' anchor the campaign’s light, self-aware approach.

Across the film, Khanna presents a notebook of quips about dressing up, browsing, hesitating, and eventually giving in to the sale. The piece ends with her concluding remark: 'When luxury calls at Black Friday prices, you answer, no questions asked.'

The campaign positions the Black Friday Sale as an edited selection of offers across fashion, accessories, watches, jewellery, beauty and home categories, with discounts of up to 50%.