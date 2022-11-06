Twitter rolls out $8 blue tick subscription service

The change represents the end of Twitter’s current verification system.
Twitter on November 5, 2022, has launched a subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark ”verified” badge. The change comes a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.
In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue checkmark next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”
A blue check mark next to a person’s user name means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it.
Musk took to Twitter and emphasised his stance on the blue tick fee. The tweet quotes:
"Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8"
The change represents the end of Twitter’s current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.
Replying to another tweet, Musk has confirmed that Twitter blue tick is expected to roll out in India in less than a month.
Meanwhile, Twitter has already seen a massive drop in revenue because of pressure from activist groups on advertisers to get off the platform.