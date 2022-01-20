Twitter turns manifestation tweets by celebs into outdoor ads

Titled ‘Tweet it into Existence’, the billboards features hopeful tweets from the past that eventually turned to reality.
Microblogging social networking site, Twitter recently launched an outdoor campaign titled “Tweet it into Existence” where outdoor ads in Canada and the U.S. featured tweets from celebrities. More than 39 billboards were unveiled across eight cities.
These tweets by these celebrities are manifestations that they turned into reality. The tweets featured come from American professional basketball player Diamond DeShields, Irish singer Niall Horan, Canadian actor Simu Liu, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and more.
Twitter's campaign aims to convey that manifestations are the new resolutions and the best way to manifest your dream is to tweet about it. Twitter will also donate nearly 1 million dollars to nonprofits chosen by these celebrities on their behalf.
Nikhil Narayanan, senior creative director, Ogilvy said in a LinkedIn post, “Twitter's
latest outdoor campaign ‘Tweet it into Existence’ is another great example of clever use of customer data, their tweets in this case, to generate great communication pieces.
The popular microblogging social network used hopeful tweets from the past that eventually turned to reality and created a campaign out of it. If you tweet it, it will come true, is the essence of the idea in its basic form.”