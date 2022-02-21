Two Pyramids bags creative mandate for Phoenix Group

This is the Creative Agency mandate for Phoenix United Lucknow Mall & Phoenix United Bareilly Mall.
Two Pyramids announced a new win for them from the Phoenix Group. This is the Creative Agency mandate for Phoenix United Lucknow Mall & Phoenix United Bareilly Mall.
Two Pyramids is a creative division of Umbrella Aegis - An Integrated Marketing company renowned name for experiential marketing.
Speaking on the mandate Suresh Kurapaty, Thinker from Two Pyramids said We are excited to announce that, due to our remarkable growth over the last few years, we are expanding!
Speaking on awarding the mandate to Two Pyramids Urvi Vira, Explorer says value creation by pursuing a strategy in the long term for their businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their respective industries.
Sanjeev Sareen - senior centre director at The Phoenix Mills, " We were looking for an agency that could transform our ideas into reality with minimal and classic designs matching with the ideology of both united malls and hence we are able to connect well with our Customers and show case the centres as the best neighbourhood family shopping destination of the town .
We are looking forward to the opportunities and challenges as a creative agency. There will be many exciting surprises, including impeccable services and marketing."
Suresh Kumar Kurapaty is a start-up specialist with decades of industry experience and also the founder of TAVF-India’s first Integrated Marketing Communication Forum, connecting a large number of Brands and Venues.
Urvi Vira herself has experience of over a decade and is unparalleled skilled in marketing and strategy, also she was the curator of TAVF & Navigator at BRATS.