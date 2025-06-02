Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar launches new campaign featuring Shefali Shah

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar has launched a new campaign featuring over 10 ambassadors, starting with Shefali Shah. The campaign will introduce a new face each week and run across multiple platforms in the coming months.

Tyaani aims to expand the definition of fine jewellery beyond traditional bridal or festive use. The first look of the ‘Forces of Tyaani’ campaign features Shefali Shah. The campaign highlights strong female representation and presents heritage jewellery with modern design elements.

The ‘Forces of Tyaani’ campaign highlights real women and their stories. It focuses on showcasing jewellery as a reflection of personal identity and craftsmanship.

In the campaign, Shefali Shah wears a Tyaani jewellery piece made with gold, precious gemstones, and diamonds. The brand encourages consumers to choose jewellery that reflects their personal style.

Karan Johar, founder, Tyaani Jewellery, shares his enthusiasm on this campaign, “We are truly excited about this new chapter. ‘Forces of Tyaani’ lies at the very heart of our brand philosophy—redefining luxury not by uniformity or status, but by celebrating individuality. At its core, the campaign champions strength, authenticity, and innovation—the very pillars on which Tyaani was built. It’s a moment of pride and sheer joy to welcome Shefali

to the Tyaani family.”

