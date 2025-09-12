Tyaani Jewellery taps Kusha Kapila to connect with younger consumers

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar has announced its new campaign ‘Forces of Tyaani’, featuring digital creator and actor Kusha Kapila as brand ambassador. The collaboration highlights the brand’s inclusive vision of adornment and positions jewellery as an extension of self-expression.

By partnering with Kapila, the brand is aiming to strengthen its connect with younger consumers. The campaign blends high fashion with relatable storytelling, reflecting the growing cultural shift where individuality and authenticity matter as much as style.

In the brand film, Kapila revisits her first love, performance and theatre, while underscoring the importance of authenticity. Styled in necklaces, earrings, bangles and rings from Tyaani’s collection, she showcases the versatility of pieces crafted in 18kt yellow gold with natural uncut and cut diamonds, carved emeralds, cabochon emeralds and freshwater pearls.

Karan Johar, founder, Tyaani Jewellery, said, “Jewellery is about energy, personality, and spirit. It should reflect who you are, not who the world wants you to be. With Kusha, we are celebrating that authenticity. She brings her full self, witty, bold, real, and makes jewellery an effortless part of her story. That’s exactly what Tyaani stands for: self-expression with sparkle.”

Tyaani Jewellery is currently present in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, and plans to expand into more cities this year. Its products are also available online at tyaani.com.