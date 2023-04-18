Tyresnmore unveils new campaign "Tyresnmore - Right at your Door!"

The new campaign aims to revolutionize tyre buying experience with doorstep fitment.
Tyresnmore, an invested company of the CEAT group, announced the launch of their new ad campaign, "Tyresnmore - Right at your Door!" The campaign aims to address the common pain points that customers face when buying tyres and showcase how Tyresnmore is the perfect solution with their doorstep fitment service.
Tyre purchases can often be a time-consuming and overwhelming process for customers, with numerous brands, price points, and service options to choose from. Tyresnmore aims to simplify this process and become the go-to brand for customers' tyre, battery, and alloy changing needs now and in the future all with the click of a button right at their doorstep.
Rajeshwar Wadhera, chief executive officer - Tyresnmore said, "We are thrilled to launch our new ad campaign, 'Tyresnmore - Right at your Door!' With these ads, we aim to increase awareness about Tyresnmore and highlight our convenient and hassle-free concept for doorstep fitment. We want to be the go-to brand for customers when it comes to buying wide range of tyres, batteries, and alloy wheels changing needs, providing them with a seamless and enjoyable experience all at the comfort and safety of their home."
Ashish Tambe, executive creative director- Kinnect said, "It was important that the visuals captured Tyresnmore's vision to transform the tyre buying experience for customers while showcasing their commitment to convenience, expertise, and customer-centricity. The ad campaign was crafted to showcase the essence of Tyresnmore's innovative doorstep fitment service. We believe that these ad films will resonate with customers, showcasing the convenience and expertise that Tyresnmore brings to the table. We are confident that the campaign will drive awareness, engagement, and ultimately, customer satisfaction."
The ad films feature two friends, one smart and the other meek, who encounter typical situations where they need to change their tyres. In the first film set in an office, the meek guy struggles to find a tyre shop that meets all his requirements. His friend suggests calling Tyresnmore for expert advice and scheduling an appointment. The ad showcases Tyresnmore's van arriving at the customer's doorstep as per the scheduled appointment time and completing the fitment process within 45 minutes, including tyre removal, changing, wheel balancing, and alignment, leaving the customer pleasantly surprised and happy.
In the second film, set in a gym, the smart guy suggests to the meek guy that he can get his tyres changed at home without taking leave from work, by simply calling Tyresnmore. The ad follows a similar storyline, showcasing the convenience and efficiency of Tyresnmore's doorstep fitment service.
The ad films can be viewed on Tyresnmore's social media channels. Customers can also visit the website www.tyresnmore.com.
Campaign Credits:
Creative Agency: Kinnect
Creative: Ashish Tambe, Ritika GIrath, Priya Baldwa, Ananya Singh
Production House: Kinnect Productions x Veda Media House
Producer: Manan Gala, Kosha Deliwala
Servicing: Sachi Pandya, Disha Shah
Director & DOP: Jay Bhansali
Associate Director: Raaz