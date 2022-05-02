Uber Eats appoints We Are Pi to launch in Holland and Belgium

The account was won following a competitive pitch.
Uber Eats, one of the World's leading online food delivery marketplaces has appointed Creative Innovation Consultancy WE ARE Pi to lead the Dutch & Belgian brand account.
Following a competitive pitch We Are Pi will partner with Uber Eats on brand strategy and brand communications to introduce the brand and its strong restaurant selection in the Uber Eats app to new consumers and expand Uber Eats’ category position in these important growth markets.
Thomas van Ardenne, head of marketing, Northern, Central & Eastern Europe, at Uber says, “Uber Eats is rapidly growing and we are excited to partner with We Are Pi to take the next step in building our brand and growing our business in The Netherlands and Belgium.”
Alex Bennett-Grant, CEO at We Are Pi adds, “We’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to help them deliver against their ambitious plans to grow the brand on a path to expanding the business in the fast changing delivery category.”