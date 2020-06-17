Uber India employees pay musical tribute to driver-partners

The film, released earlier this week, has been produced entirely by Uber India employees.
As India slowly opens up, cab-hailing platforms, like Uber and Ola, have also started restoring their services. These brands are busy reassuring customers that their rides are safe. Uber India employees, meanwhile, have came together to compose a ‘tribute’ song for the brand's driver-partners.
In a LinkedIn post, Pavan Vaish, head of central operations, Uber India, wrote, “The emotion in the song truly reflects how deeply we care for our driver-partners.” He says that it’s the commitment and dedication of the driver-partners that enables Uber to offer a safe and reliable travel experience to its riders.
Speaking about the film, an Uber spokesperson says that it was produced entirely by the company's employees. "Driver-partners are providing essential services around the world. Even though they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, many drivers are at the frontlines, moving what matters. Getting healthcare professionals to work, giving the elderly essential rides to hospitals, and keeping supply chains moving by delivering essential goods,” says the spokesperson.
“This song is a tribute to the spirit of the driver community as they moved us forward, even in the toughest of times. As we slowly return to the 'new normal', we hope this song inspires us all to continue to #MoveForward," he added.
At the end of the four-minute-long video, Uber India says that with the support of one and all, 'Uber Care Driver Fund' has, so far, helped more than 75,000 drivers.
Credits:
Music composer and producer: Abhinav Mittoo
Lyrics and lead singers: Debesh Tamang and Hitesh Dua
Video: Shrunga Raj Chithari, RIG Media
Inspiration: Satinder Bindra
Other artistes: Gerson Connor, Nikhil Kant
Connecting thread: Archana Kakani