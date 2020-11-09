Uber launches ‘Safer For Each Other 2.0’ marketing campaign

The campaign focuses on the 'wall' between the commuters and auto drivers to ensure the safety of both parties.
Leading ride-hailing company Uber has just launched the second leg of its marketing campaign ‘Safer For Each Other 2.0’ to reassure its riders of the various safety measures it is undertaking for them as well as the drivers, including in-car partitions and frequent disinfection of vehicles.
As part of this commitment, Uber has already installed safety screens in 81,000 autos across more than 20 cities, and 42,000 cars across seven cities. These high quality safety partitions are being installed just behind the driver’s seat. They will act as an additional physical barrier between the drivers and riders, facilitating social distancing and helping restrict contact.
Through 'Safer For Each Other 2.0', Uber aims to make its partitions a tangible marker of safety in autos and cars. By sitting on the opposite sides of the safety screen, both the riders and drivers are helping keep themselves #SaferForEachOther. The 360-degree campaign amplification plan will leverage print, radio, digital, social media and other channels to ensure widespread awareness about Uber’s safety standards.
Talking about the campaign, Sanjay Gupta, marketing director, India SA and APAC rides brand marketing, Uber, said, “At Uber, we are constantly defining transportation safety standards. The campaign salutes the human spirit and ability to move forward amidst crisis. As a brand that is reimagining how people move forward safely, the campaign highlights the importance of safety screens in maintaining physical distancing, while keeping riders and drivers connected on the common goal of keeping each other safer.”
Over the past few months, Uber has announced various features and policies to help its riders and driver partners feel safer. Uber’s tech and safety teams have been working overtime to build a new product experience for protecting everyone, every time they use Uber. Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures such as the pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and riders, mandatory driver education around COVID-19 related safety protocols and an updated cancellation policy.
Complementing these measures, Uber has also been distributing over three million masks and 200,000 bottles of disinfectants and sanitisers to its driver partners, free of cost.