Uber launches #SafetyNeverStops campaign to address women’s safety concerns

Uber has launched the #SafetyNeverStops campaign to highlight safety challenges faced by women and raise awareness about its efforts to provide safer transport options. The campaign features stand-up comedians Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Shashi Dhiman, using humour to address women's safety challenges with the message, “Women’s safety isn’t a joke”.

Advertisment

The campaign comprises 9 candidly shot films that are set in public spaces like markets, offices, and transit stations. Each film portrays choices women often face to ensure their safety. Through this campaign, Uber aims to spark conversations around women’s safety and make the topic more approachable.

Ameya Velankar, head - marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said, "At Uber, we believe that our work on safety never stops. We use a mix of technological and human-led interventions to enhance safety on our platform. In our new campaign, we’re using humour that resonates with people's daily lives - balancing the seriousness of the subject with a light-hearted approach that fosters trust, engagement and conversations. This approach also helps us connect with audiences to underscore what Uber does to make every trip safer."

The #SafetyNeverStops campaign spotlight Uber’s safety features for riders and drivers:

Share Your Trip: Enables riders to share live trip details with trusted contacts for peace of mind

RideCheck: Detects irregularities like route deviations, mid-way drops or long stops, prompting Uber to proactively check in with riders and drivers

24x7 Safety Helpline: Provides round-the-clock access to safety experts for urgent, non-emergency issues during and after trips

Phone and Address Anonymisation: Conceals personal details and trip locations to protect user privacy

The #SafetyNeverStops campaign has been rolled out across platforms, including print newspapers, out-of-home, online, and social media.