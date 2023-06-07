Uber partner with Httpool by Aleph to launch Journey Ads

Amit Gupta, managing director with Httpool by Aleph in India, reiterated the significance of the partnership. “We are proud to partner with Uber to help bring its unique advertising solutions to India. The collaboration between Uber and Httpool by Aleph has unlocked an extraordinary opportunity to tap into the vast potential of reaching consumers during their journeys by leveraging the power of Journey Ads and in-car Tablets. This enables Indian brands to establish meaningful connections with potential buyers throughout their entire travel experience."