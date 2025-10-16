Uber partners with AB InBev for festive safety campaign

Uber and AB InBev India have partnered to launch ‘Your Night, Our Ride’, a campaign encouraging people to celebrate responsibly during the festive season. Running from October 16 to November 10, the initiative aims to promote safer mobility choices while rewarding those who opt for responsible travel.

Advertisment

The program is active across 100 popular pubs, bars, and restaurants in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida, including venues such as One8 Commune, Paul, Chili’s, Café Delhi Heights, and 1522. Customers arriving by Uber at these partner locations can avail discounts on select beverages, while those heading home can enjoy reduced fares on Uber rides.

Shiva Shailendran, director - consumer growth, Uber India and South Asia, said: “Through this campaign, we want to make choosing a safe ride home both rewarding and responsible. The festive season is a time for people to unwind and celebrate, and we want to ensure they can do that without worrying about how to get home safely. By joining hands with AB InBev, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy their evenings, act responsibly, and help keep the roads safer for everyone.”

Anasuya Ray, vice president - corporate affairs, AB InBev India, said: "Festive moments are best enjoyed when they’re safe and memorable. We believe celebrations are rooted in responsible choices and this partnership with Uber brings that belief to life by offering patrons safer mobility options during the festive season. This initiative is an extension of our global campaign ‘Cheers to Moderation’ which celebrates smarter choices and responsible behaviours."

The partnership is backed by a consumer survey commissioned by Uber, which found that over 92% of respondents consider impaired driving “very risky,” and 89% strongly agree that using Uber after a night out is a responsible choice. The findings also indicate that most urban consumers prefer ride-hailing apps for safe and convenient travel after social gatherings.

Under the campaign, Uber riders can avail 15% off on Uber Black rides and 20% off on Uber Premier rides for both legs of their trip. Additionally, customers showing their Uber receipt at partner venues can access special discounts on AB InBev beverages.

By combining safety with convenience, ‘Your Night, Our Ride’ seeks to normalise responsible drinking and safe travel as part of festive celebrations. The campaign will remain live in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru until November 10.