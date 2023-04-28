Uber partners with cricketers and India’s first female bouncer for its new campaign

The cricketers are Yashaswi Jaiswal, Indian international cricketer T. Natarajan, and the country’s first female bouncer Mehrunissa Shaukat Ali.
Uber launched a new integrated brand campaign for its popular three wheeler mobility product – Uber Auto, to drive awareness and recall for the fast growing category. The campaign shines a light on the journey of some of India’s ‘resilient aspirers’ - rising cricket sensation Yashaswi Jaiswal, Indian international cricketer T. Natarajan, and the country’s first female bouncer Mehrunissa Shaukat Ali to draw parallels with the users of its product category who are passionately chasing their dreams regardless of the odds.
The campaign connects the three stars, each of whom had a humble beginning in life, to Uber Auto, a product used by millions of Indians who are resilient aspirers in their own way. The campaign spotlights how challenges of everyday commute should not keep one away from chasing their dreams and by reimagining mobility for all, Uber is helping people realise their true potential. The ad films based on the real life stories of , , and emotively convey their struggles, their grit, their concerns, and their belief in themselves while overcoming life’s hurdles.
Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said, "At Uber, we are constantly reimagining the way we move people for the better. Through our affordable product, Uber Auto, we aim to make our platform accessible to millions of resilient aspirers in India who are constantly striving to fulfill their ambitions. Our campaign celebrates the spirit of those who are willing to extend themselves & question the status quo. The stories of Yashaswi, Mehrunissa, and T. Natarajan truly represent this spirit. They emerged from humble beginnings & have gone on to ace their respective fields. It is our tribute to all resilient aspirers in the country.”
Since its launch, Uber’s affordable mobility option - Uber Auto has seen exponential growth, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country. Uber Auto is available across 61 cities and growing.
The campaign was conceptualized and produced by FCB India. The videos have been launched as part of a multimedia campaign, being run across several online and offline platforms.
The launch of the campaign was preceded by a run of culture first omni channel activations for Uber Auto, starting with a collaboration with popular standup comedians Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Aashish Solanki, where 1,000 Uber Autos were decorated with witty one-liners, to spread joy on the streets of Gurgaon. The second phase was a partnership with transgender-led art collective Aravani Art Project, where the artists painted three whitewashed Uber Autos in Mumbai on World Art Day, splashing colours and inviting Mumbaikars to join in the fun by trying their hand at painting autos themselves.