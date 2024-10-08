Uber Pet debuts in Bangalore, easing travel for pet owners

Uber, a ridesharing app, announced the launch of Uber Pet in Bangalore, allowing riders to bring their beloved pets along for the ride. With this new reserve-only service, pet owners can now enjoy stress-free travel with their furry companions.

Uber Pet offers riders the option to book a ride with their pet either a dog or a cat ensuring a comfortable experience for both themselves and their pets. This feature not only ensures the comfort of the rider but also provides peace of mind knowing that their pet is welcome during the journey. By selecting the Uber Pet option, drivers will be notified that a pet will be traveling, making the experience smooth and enjoyable for both the rider and the driver.

The new service also offers additional earning opportunities for drivers on the Uber platform. Uber Pet aims to enhance the overall experience for both riders and drivers, making it easier to connect and share the journey.

Commenting on the launch, Shweta Mantri, head, rider verticals, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We understand how important pets are to their families and including them in our outings is essential. Uber Pet is our effort to make travel more accessible and convenient for pet owners and their companions. Our aim is to provide a seamless experience for pet parents while also creating additional earning opportunities for drivers, allowing everyone to include their beloved pets in their journeys.”

Uber Pet will be available exclusively as a reserve-only option in the Uber app for riders in Bangalore. Riders can pre-book their rides from 60 minutes to up to 90 days in advance.