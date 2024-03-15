UBON signs Indian cricketer Dhruv Jurel as its brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dhruv Jurel is a rising star of Indian cricket, a member of the IPL's Rajasthan Royals squad, and a youth icon.
UBON, an audio brand in India, has appointed Indian Cricketer Dhruv Jurel as its latest brand ambassador. Dhruv Jurel is an international Indian cricketer who stunned everyone with his performance in the recent test matches against England. He has also been a major player for the Rajasthan Royals since 2023. UBON’s new innings with him aim towards music, youth, and fitness enthusiasts.
UBON is a ‘Made in India’ brand available in 3000+ cities in India and is expanding globally to countries such as Africa, UAE, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc. Emphasising consumer preferences and aesthetics, the brand has crafted products that blend with the modern consumer's individual style.
Regarding the partnership, Lalit Arora, co-founder, UBON, said, “We are immensely proud to be associated with the rising star of Indian Cricket, Dhruv Jurel. He is a youth icon and inspires Generation Z through his hard work and achievements. His dynamic persona perfectly goes with the brand-BORN TO BE FREE. We are excited and looking forward to working with him.”
Expressing his thoughts, Dhruv Jurel remarked, "Music constitutes a significant facet of my lifestyle. It aids me in regulating my thoughts, alleviating anxiety before pivotal moments in games, and facilitating relaxation. The key to maximising enjoyment of music lies in selecting the appropriate accessory. UBON, with its stellar audio quality and stylish designs, has become my trusted companion, perfectly aligning with my personality."
This collaboration highlights UBON's commitment to endorsing sports, fitness, and a wholesome lifestyle. Dhruv Jurel will be playing in the IPL this year and this association will enable UBON to connect with a larger audience, presenting its products to a broad and diverse consumer demographic. The company also announced its sponsorship with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.