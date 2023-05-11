Udaan E Vehicles appoints Aman Verma as Brand Ambassador

Aman Verma is a well-known Indian actor and television presenter who has captivated audiences through his roles in popular television shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Kumkum" as well as his appearances in Bollywood films like "Baghban" and "Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani." With a large fan following and a versatile persona, the actor will significantly enhance the visibility and recognition of the brand Udaan among the masses.

In the current EV era, the market is flooded with numerous brands. Udaan aims to establish trust in its products and stand out from the competition. By associating with Aman Verma, a trusted and well-known personality, Udaan seeks to build stronger connections with end users and foster trust in its offerings.

Mitul Batra, co-Founder and CEO of Udaan E Vehicles, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "With our new and improved range of products, we wanted end users to understand and trust our products more than the competition. Aman Verma, a prominent figure on both small and big screens in India, is the perfect choice to help achieve this objective. This will further enhance the trust in people for the brand Udaan. We are honoured to have Aman Ji as a part of our team, and we are sure to see the positive impact he will generate for our brand and our customers.”

As the brand ambassador, Aman Verma will work closely with Udaan to promote its products and services, and to connect with customers and communities. The announcement of the brand ambassador launch was accompanied by a power-packed motivation session led by Aman Verma himself for the dealer and distributor network. Udaan plans to amplify the brand's presence through hoardings across major cities in India, social media campaigns, and TV advertisements.