Uday Sodhi launches Kurate Digital Consulting

Kurate Digital Consulting today announced its launch in the Indian market. According to a report published by P&S Intelligence, the digital transformation market is estimated to value $24.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 74.7% during 2019-2024 to reach $710 Bn. With rapid advancement in digital technology, India is the second fastest digital adapter among 17 major digital economies, according to McKinsey.
Kurate will focus on growing the Indian market by assisting companies in their digital transformation journey. Companies will now be able to reach out for contemporizing their business models, systems and processes and pre-empting ever changing user behaviour through the latest digital technology solutions.
“Kurate Digital Consulting specialises on Digital Transformation by defining and creating digital strategies that help businesses redefine business models and processes in the Digital Era. As Consumers, Consumption and Commerce goes Digital, we will help our clients with Digital Strategies to Transform their companies to deliver to these new age consumers. A robust digital strategy lays out a definite plan of action for digital transformation, the success of which can be clearly measured," said Uday Sodhi, founding partner, Kurate Digital Consulting.
The Mumbai based company also announced that companies will now be able to undertake the digital transformation journey by integrating digital technology into all areas of a business to fundamentally change how they operate and deliver value to customers. While this might not be a priority for some, it is one of the strongest drivers of change. Companies need to adapt their business models to remain in business or they would simply perish.
The company will have offices in Mumbai and Gurgaon and will be accessible to all companies in India for strategic consultation and execution of digital transformation projects. The company has five founding members who are experts in different fields across Digital Businesses like Gaming, ecommerce, Digital Video / OTT, B2B Businesses, B2C Platforms, Consumer Marketing, Digital marketing, Brand, Communication, Media and Content.