UFO Moviez unveils ProCAT, a web-based data analysis platform

In an era dominated by data, ProCAT recognises the pivotal role that insights play in shaping advertising strategies. The newly launched data analysis platform encapsulates advantages of programmatic advertising and applies it to the cinema medium. It has the ability to share estimated data for the performance of the movies and the audiences garnered by the screens for a specific movie, city, state and region. It will also be of vital help for campaign planning with accurate knowledge of movie performance, helping advertisers to measure audience at theaters, and will assess campaign ROI. ProCAT is a unique and pioneering platform which will put the company in a very strong position to drive growth for the in-cinema advertising industry by sharing data & analysis with advertisers that was never available at this scale& form before.