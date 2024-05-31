Ujjivan SFB distributes creatively designed lookalike cigarettes on World No Tobacco Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB), a small finance bank in India, has launched an initiative on ‘World No Tobacco Day’ to drive awareness amongst individuals to make healthier financial choices. The initiative aims to catch people's attention when they are least expecting and make them think.
To ensure that the message reaches the right audience, Ujjivan SFB will distribute creatively designed lookalike cigarette boxes in high footfall smoking zones, such as around corporate offices, malls, nukkads etc.
Each cigarette pack is designed with the message ‘Healthy habit to save more’. Additionally, the cards within the boxes will encourage people to explore options like opening savings and fixed deposit at an attractive interest rate, for better financial health.
Commenting on the initiative Lakshman Velayutham (chief marketing officer, Ujjivan SFB) said, "The ‘World No Tobacco Day’, initiative is about presenting another choice to people. While they are aware, we are trying to serve a reminder with choices that they could possibly make. We believe our messages on ‘Savings Habit’ and ‘Wealth Creation’, without stepping into their personal space, will have the desired positive impact.”
The three-day campaign starting May 29, 2024 will cover 100+ urban and semi-urban locations across 30 cities in India, including Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Assam, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi and Bengaluru.