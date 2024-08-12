Ujjivan Small Finance Bank debuts 'Sonic Identity' with launch of 'The Sound of Ujjivan'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) a small finance bank, announces the launch of its sonic brand identity, named ‘The Sound of Ujjivan’. The sonic identity aims to strengthen the connect with the customers through the strategic use of sound.
At the heart of sonic identity is the Bank’s sonic logo, crafted to capture the fundamental values like opportunity and freedom which seamlessly resonates with what Ujjivan stands for - Trust and Progress.
Conceptualised and created by Unmute, a scandinavian sonic branding agency, the new sonic identity helps the customers connect emotionally with the bank. Unmute has used the ’Geneva Emotional Music Scale’ - a model designed to describe how humans respond emotionally to music. When adapting this method to the Ujjivan brand, a list of descriptors were defined and used as a common “language” throughout the creation process. As music is very subjective, it’s important to find ways to evaluate the sound from the brand’s perspective.
The new sonic identity will be integrated across various customer touchpoints including phone banking, mobile banking applications, ATMs and the website.
Carol Furtado, executive director, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said “Since its inception, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has been a partner in progress to millions of customers. To deepen this relationship, 'The Sound of Ujjivan' is a heartfelt endeavour to create a strong brand recall. The new sonic identity reflects our commitment to enhancing the customer experience, across all touchpoints both physical and digital.”
Lakshman Velayutham, chief marketing officer, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said “Music has the power to create an emotional connect with the customers and capture the true essence of a brand. The Sound of Ujjivan is not merely a branding initiative, but a reflection on the need to create a universal musical expression that captures the spirit of Ujjivan, making it both relatable and engaging for our diverse audience.”
Commenting on the association, Simon Kringel, Unmute said “Ujjivan has really embraced their sonic branding and for us it’s been a fascinating collaboration. Coming from another part of the world we’ve had to learn so much about Indian music and culture; and by adding our own musical touch I think we’ve achieved a sound that is unique, distinctive and truly cross-cultural.”