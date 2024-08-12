Ujjivan Small Finance Bank debuts 'Sonic Identity' with launch of 'The Sound of Ujjivan'

Conceptualised and created by Unmute, a scandinavian sonic branding agency, the new sonic identity helps the customers connect emotionally with the bank. Unmute has used the ’Geneva Emotional Music Scale’ - a model designed to describe how humans respond emotionally to music. When adapting this method to the Ujjivan brand, a list of descriptors were defined and used as a common “language” throughout the creation process. As music is very subjective, it’s important to find ways to evaluate the sound from the brand’s perspective.