President Zelensky appeals to the creative community to stand for Ukraine at Cannes Lions '22

President Zelensky says, "The power of human creativity is greater than the power of a nuclear state that is stuck in the past."
In his address at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the world in these desperate times of war needs help from creative people.
He added, “We are not only fighting for our own freedom but the freedom of the entire democratic world. The power of human creativity is greater than the power of a nuclear state that is stuck in the past.”
Zelensky appeals to the creative community to speak of Ukraine so that the world remembers the country’s fight and ends in victory as soon as possible.
"The success of the creative community will mean saving thousands of lives of Ukraine," added the president.