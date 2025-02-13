Ultra Play blends iconic Bollywood movie references in its Valentine's Day spot

This Valentine’s Day, Ultra Play, a Hindi-exclusive OTT platform from the stable of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group gives love an unexpected, filmy twist with its latest TVC. The campaign, staying true to the brand’s tagline “Har Pal Filmy”, blends humour, nostalgia, and Bollywood magic to showcase how love stories are forever—even in the most unusual circumstances.

The TVC is set at a traditional mourning ceremony where friends and family have gathered to pay their respects to the late Auntyji. As condolences pour in, an unsuspecting guest starts reminiscing about her life. But what begins as a heartfelt tribute quickly takes a hilarious turn when he unknowingly starts revealing an old love story between Auntyji and his Papaji, who was fondly called as 'Bobby' by her.

With every sentence, he unintentionally drops Bollywood movie titles like Rangeela, Amar Prem, Taal, Karz, Dillagi, Shola aur Shabnam, Yaadein, Judaai, Deewar, Border and more—turning the solemn gathering into an awkward yet laugh-out-loud moment.

Speaking about the campaign, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group & Ultra Play OTT, shared, “Bollywood has given us countless iconic love stories, and through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate romance in a truly ‘Ultra Play’ style—unexpected, filmy, and entertaining. Our platform is a tribute to Hindi cinema, bringing timeless classics and hidden gems to audiences who love the magic of storytelling. This Valentine’s Day, we remind everyone that love is unpredictable, just like our favourite movies.”

Brinda Agrawal, head of marketing, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, added, “Our ‘Har Pal Filmy’ campaign is about finding cinematic moments in everyday life. This TVC takes a light-hearted approach to romance, proving that love stories never really die—they just become legendary. Ultra Play is all about celebrating Hindi cinema, and with this campaign, we continue to make classic Bollywood feel fresh, relatable, and fun."

Conceptualised in-house, this TVC is a focal point of the platform’s marketing efforts, ensuring that the platform resonates with audiences across all age groups. This 360-degree campaign will be amplified across print, TV, OOH and social media platforms.

Rajat Agrawal, COO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group shares, " The OTT industry is evolving beyond variety—viewers now seek culturally resonant, nostalgic, and personalized content. The rise of hyper-niche platforms, AI-driven curation, and ad-supported models reflects this shift. At Ultra Play, we’re embracing this by offering a Hindi-exclusive experience that celebrates Bollywood’s storytelling legacy. From remastered classics to AI-powered recommendations, we’re redefining nostalgia for new-age audiences while exploring FAST channels for accessible, high-quality entertainment. This Valentine’s Day, our latest TVC adds a quirky, filmy twist to love and nostalgia, staying true to our brand’s essence. We’re not just streaming movies; we’re keeping Bollywood’s cinematic heritage alive for generations to come."

With the launch of Ultra Play and its suite of OTT platforms, Ultra aims to deepen its global reach as Indian content gains increasing popularity across South Asian countries, Middle-East, UK, USA, and Africa. Available at Rs 199 per year in India, the platform offers a collection of films that define generations.