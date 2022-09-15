UltraTech Cement shares its testimony to the nation’s Engineers

Campaign created and conceptualized by Infectious Advertising celebrates Engineer’s Day.
UltraTech Cement , India’s largest producer of grey cement, white cement and ready-mix concrete released a film #KyunHaiItnaVishwas? on the occasion of Engineers Day. The film celebrates our nation's trust in engineers and the trust engineers have in UltraTech; highlighting and reflecting their immense contribution in building the country’s infrastructure as well as their own homes.
This film is UltraTech’s humble gesture of saluting our nation’s Engineers for their steadfast contribution to India’s growth.
The campaign has been conceptualized and created by Infectious Advertising.
Ajay Dang, president and head of marketing, UltraTech Cement, said, “This Engineer’s Day, we wanted to celebrate the trust and faith that we have on our engineers. In a day and age where all around us, many things created and reported are questionable, we can use our bridges, tunnels, metro train lines etc. without any hesitation. This is the trust that we have on our engineers, who don’t take a chance. I think the film captures that emotion beautifully. As we celebrate our trust in them, we are also proud that most Engineers trust UltraTech, India’s No.1 Cement, to build nation’s infrastructure as well as their own homes.”
Ramanuj Shastry, director and co-founder, Infectious Advertising had this to say about the campaign, “We don’t watch a movie, go to a restaurant, or even visit a new hairdresser without first checking with other people. However, when a new expressway opens, we all want to be the first ones to drive on it. This ‘Instinctive Trust’ people have in engineers is what this ‘Engineer's Day Film’ from UltraTech celebrates. Kudos to director Sam Maria Viji and producer Shiibu Tholat (Fingerprint Films) for a story well told. “