UN Women launches Unstereotype Alliance's India Chapter

Unstereotype Alliance research into gender equality attitudes shows that there is a clear role not only to remove stereotypes in advertising and media, but to challenge widely-held beliefs and norms in society. Data from the Gender Equality Attitudes study, conducted across 10 countries including India, shows that whilst many Indians recognize the importance of women’s rights, outdated beliefs persist. Specifically:

▪ 87% believe that it is essential for society to treat women as equal to men, yet

▪ 39% believe that there are acceptable circumstances for someone to hit their spouse or partner

▪ 39% believe that a woman should not earn more than her husband

▪ 49% believe that for the same job, men should be paid more than women

▪ 75% believe that when a mother works for pay, the children suffer

Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India: