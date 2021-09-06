Unacademy celebrates Teacher’s Day with humourous video of in-class moments

Conceived by Unacademy’s in-house team, the film features a montage of quirky moments that shows Unacademy Educators interacting with Learners.
Celebrating their Educators on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Unacademy released a film capturing the lighter moments in class. The film is quite different from their regular line of communication as it presents a humourous side of their teachers.
Conceived by Unacademy’s in-house team, the film features a montage of quirky moments that shows Unacademy educators interacting with Learners playfully to keep them engaged. The film expresses gratitude to all the Educators and asks them to relax on their special day.
The video, with its funky beat, reminds you of Yashraj Mukhate’s viral videos. The fast cuts, repetitive lines and the effects create the same hilarious effect. It also reminds you of the Teacher’s Day programmes in schools where students would imitate the funny antics of their teachers on stage.
Their Teacher’s Day film for 2019 showed the untiring nature of teachers and the extra effort they put for their students.
In the last year, Unacademy’s films have been inspirational and motivational. It is the first time we are seeing the brand bring out a humourous video. More so because the video contains funny videos of their Educators.
In June this year they had released their film ‘Believe’ thanking those who helped them become “India's Largest Learning Platform”.
The edtech firm’s film titled ‘The Greatest Lesson' featuring Sachin Tendulkar commemorated some of the most challenging times of the cricketer’s career and his subsequent triumphs. The film highlighted how failures fuel success.