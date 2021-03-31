UNAIDS’ latest campaign ‘The Mirror’ busts gender norms

The film’s writer Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer of FCB in India has captured the pivotal moment of self-recognition. Often, she explained, we look at children as our projects and want to make them extrovert and studious and obedient, refusing to see them for who they are and how do they want to grow up. “I wanted to show that all discrimination begins at home and often it is this brokenness is what a child suffers from even after they become an adult. If you are accepted at home you are more ready to face the world outside,” Bhattacharya said.