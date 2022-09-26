Uncle Delivery announces Madison Media Alpha as their Media Agency on Record

“As a start-up in a highly competitive on-demand delivery domain, we were looking forward to having an agency as a partner who not only help us in execution of different campaigns but also advise us to utilize our resources effectively and efficiently. I think Madison has got that perfect understanding of local dimensions and that is helping us a lot and of course the association of Sam Balsara and Vishal Chinchankar gives us much more confidence.” says Sourabh Chatterjee, Founder and Executive Director, Uncle Delivery while commenting on this partnership.