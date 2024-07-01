Under Armour's ZIDD FOR MORE campaign ft. Neeraj Chopra celebrates grit, resilience, and stubbornness

“We’re excited to see Under Armour’s ZIDD FOR MORE campaign come to life with Neeraj, our marquee athlete and Under Armour’s first Brand Ambassador in India. Neeraj has significantly inspired the next generation of Indian athletes and contributed to the growth of athletics in India. His success has unlocked the marketing potential of Olympic sports in the country. At JSW Sports, we see our talent roster elevating Indian sports and sponsorships, and campaigns like this from Under Armour play a crucial role in achieving that,” said Divyanshu Singh, chief operating officer of JSW Sports. JSW Sports has exclusively managed Neeraj since 2017.