Underneat turns wardrobe drama into a superhero story with ‘Underwoman’

Underneat, the mass-premium innerwear brand founded by creator Kusha Kapila and fashion veteran Vimarsh Razdan, has unveiled 'Underwoman', a first-of-its-kind brand campaign that transforms everyday wardrobe struggles into an entertaining cinematic universe. By zooming into a "cupboard world" where clothes are living characters filled with drama and dreams, the campaign humorously taps into the culturally rooted guilt of avoiding outfits that need the right support. Rather than focusing on fixing or compressing the body, Underwoman reimagines innerwear as a seamless partner that disappears into daily life, empowering women to stop negotiating with their clothes and start moving with quiet, unshakeable confidence.

In the first film of this multi-part series, ‘Kavya’s Backless Dress’ is in tears over her unfulfilled dreams of seeing the world- Bangkok, Bali, or even Bandra. In desperation to escape the cupboard she signs up to be a pocha. The Hat, played by comedian and creator Srishti Dixit, serves as the closet's compere, comedian, and moral compass, narrating the daily drama of forgotten garments. Just when all seems lost, Kusha Kapila arrives as Underwoman, swooping in on her top drawer with the perfect solution, a backless bodysuit that finally allows ‘Kavya’s Backless Dress’ to fulfill her destiny.

The campaign takes a very real, very common problem and goes so far with it that it can’t help being both hilarious and insightful. At the heart of the campaign is Kusha Kapila’s Underwoman - a calm, assured figure in the middle of chaos - whose superpower is solving problems, not fighting them. Like Underneat’s product promise, she’s here to make women feel their best self (even if that woman is a devastated Backless Dress!).

"Innerwear is such an intimate part of our everyday lives, yet we rarely talk about how much it affects our confidence," said co-founders Kusha Kapila and Vimarsh Razdan. "Underwoman is about those silent moments when you just want your clothes to work with you, not against you. Underneat is built on the belief that when you feel comfortable underneath, you don't need fixing. You just need freedom."

Conceptualised by creative agency One Hand Clap with Manaswi Mohata writing and directed by Devika Chaturvedi at Crazy Few Films, the female-led campaign is sharp and funny because it's built on real observation.

The campaign will be launched across digital and social platforms, as well as marketplace partners including Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and Blinkit.

Agency - One Hand Clap

CoFounder/CEO - Naveed Manakkodan

Founder/Creative Chief Officer - Aakash Shah

Creative Director - Manaswi Mohata , Siddharth Kumar

Agency producer - Akshay Gajra

Brand solution - Dishant Mehta , Disha Poswalia

Production House - Crazy Few Films

Director - Devika Chaturvedi

DOP - Tapan Basu

EP - Urfi kazmi , Viraj Gavas

Production head - Sunny