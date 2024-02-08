UnFoldMart bags social media mandate for PowerNosh Nutrition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
UnFoldMart, a marketing and advertising agency, has secured the social media mandate for PowerNosh Nutrition, a wellness brand founded by Rohit Singhal. This partnership promises to elevate Ayurvedic wellness to new heights in the digital era.
PowerNosh Nutrition, spearheaded by Rohit Singhal, offers a diverse range of Ayurvedic-inspired products, including Weight Management supplements, Sleep Aids, Stress-Relief formulas, Hair Care products, and more.
UnFoldMart, represented by Abhishek Garg, founder, UnFoldMart, will harness its expertise in digital marketing and creative content to amplify PowerNosh Nutrition's online presence and engagement across various social media platforms. The agency's innovative approach to storytelling and audience engagement will serve as a catalyst for expanding PowerNosh's reach to health-conscious consumers worldwide.
Abhishek Garg, founder, UnFoldMart, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying, "We are honoured to collaborate with PowerNosh Nutrition. Ayurveda's principles align perfectly with our mission to promote holistic wellness in the digital age. Our team is dedicated to crafting compelling narratives and creative campaigns that will resonate with PowerNosh's audience, delivering messages of health and vitality."
Rohit Singhal, founder, PowerNosh Nutrition, shared his perspective on this collaboration, adding, "UnFoldMart's creative approach to digital marketing perfectly complements our brand's mission. We believe in the power of Ayurveda to transform lives, and we are excited to partner with UnFoldMart to reach a wider audience. Together, we aim to inspire more people to embrace holistic wellness."
UnFoldMart will work closely with PowerNosh Nutrition to craft social media campaigns that educate and inspire consumers about the benefits of Ayurvedic wellness. Through engaging content, informative posts, and interactive storytelling, the agency will create a digital ecosystem that reflects the essence of PowerNosh Nutrition's commitment to holistic health.
As the digital landscape continues to evolve, UnFoldMart's expertise will be pivotal in establishing PowerNosh Nutrition as a trusted source for Ayurvedic wellness solutions. Together, they aim to redefine the way people perceive and embrace Ayurveda's timeless wisdom.