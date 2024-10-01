Unilever concludes media review; WPP still in the lead

Following the conclusion of Unilever’s global media review, which began in January, WPP has emerged ahead of its competitors, with its agency Mindshare retaining media accounts in the US, UK, and China. GroupM continues to manage the India media account.



Advertisment

Reports indicate that the FMCG giant has appointed a roster of agencies for its media business globally, comprising all six major agency holding companies – WPP, Omnicom, Interpublic, Publicis, Havas, and Dentsu.



Publicis Media won five media accounts in Southeast Asia, including those for the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, which were previously managed by WPP. Omnicom Media Group lost the Canada account to Interpublic’s Initiative, while WPP secured the Sub-Saharan Africa region, including South Africa, from Omnicom Media Group.



Dentsu won the Japan account, previously handled by ADK, and Havas retained the media accounts for France and Spain.