UNIQLO launches ‘Everyday Wear for Mr. Dependable’ with Rahul Dravid

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announced its new campaign, ‘Everyday Wear for Mr. Dependable’, featuring cricket legend Rahul Dravid. The campaign showcases UNIQLO’s LifeWear clothing, designed for comfort, simplicity, and quality, focusing on two key products: the AIRism Polo Shirt and the Super Non Iron Shirt.

Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Dravid said, “Being a part of the UNIQLO campaign is special as it reflects both sides of who I am in my regular daily life. I’ve always believed in keeping things simple and consistent, in sports and in life. UNIQLO fits into every version of my day - it’s simple, comfortable and functional.”

In this collaboration, Rahul Dravid features in UNIQLO’s comfort-focused clothing, reflecting his daily routine.

In the campaign film, Dravid appears in two roles: on-field in the AIRism Polo Shirt while coaching, and off-field in the Super Non Iron Shirt for a family dinner. A split-screen sequence shows how UNIQLO clothing is versatile and suitable for different moments of the day.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the cricket legend,” said Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director, UNIQLO India. “Rahul Dravid represents the same consistency, simplicity, and quiet confidence that UNIQLO embodies. Through this campaign we showcase the two sides of Rahul Dravid, the coach on the field and the family man off field, showcasing that UNIQLO is a dependable choice of clothing for your everyday life”.

The campaign will run across digital, social, CRM, in-store, and outdoor platforms from August 18. It will include an AR (augmented reality) experience at UNIQLO’s new store opening at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru, on August 29, where customers can interact with a virtual version of Rahul Dravid.

The UNIQLO store at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru, opens on August 29, 2025.