UNIQLO launches HEATTECH branding campaign on Delhi Metro's yellow line

UNIQLO has launched a HEATTECH branding campaign on Delhi Metro’s yellow line from December 1-31, 2024. The campaign features eight carriages wrapped in HEATTECH visuals, promoting the brand’s thermal wear.

The campaign promotes HEATTECH thermal wear to commuters in Gurgaon and Delhi. The metro wrapping spans the Yellow Line, from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre, covering key high-traffic stations such as Rajiv Chowk, INA, and Sikanderpur.

The takeover highlights UNIQLO's focus on functional LifeWear for colder months.