UNIQLO launches 'Summers are for Linen' campaign with Katrina Kaif

The campaign will be promoted through various media channels, including print, digital, and outdoor advertising.
Global apparel retailer UNIQLO has announced the launch of its 2024 Spring/Summer campaign, ‘Summers are for Linen’, starring Bollywood actress and UNIQLO Brand Endorser, Katrina Kaif. Ahead of peak summer season, the actor will be seen in a campaign film across digital and offline channels, modeling the Linen Collection and embodying the brand's LifeWear values of authenticity, diversity, and timelessness.
Commenting on the latest campaign, Katrina Kaif said, “During hot summers, breathable and lightweight fabrics are a necessity. UNIQLO’s Linen is fantastic at keeping me both comfortable and cool through the day. I also love that this collection is so versatile and offers timeless style for anywhere – whether I’m at work or enjoying my day at home.”
Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director at UNIQLO India said, "We are excited to welcome the season with the launch of our 'Summers are for Linen' campaign, featuring our Brand Endorser, Katrina Kaif. We are positive that the versatility of the UNIQLO Linen collection, celebrated with Katrina’s timeless charm and elegance, will resonate with our customers.”
Inspired by everyday occasions cherished by Katrina, the film showcases her wearing UNIQLO's range of vibrant linen apparel, including Linen Shirts, Cotton Tapered Pants, and Jumpsuits.
The 30-second campaign film showcases Katrina enjoying the comfort of UNIQLO Linen, seamlessly blending into her everyday style. This campaign will be launched across all media channels, including print, digital, outdoor advertising, and in-store promotional material.