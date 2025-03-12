UNIQLO unveils 'Life in Linen' campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sidharth Malhotra

UNIQLO unveils its latest Spring Summer campaign, ‘Life in Linen’, starring Bollywood actors and UNIQLO brand endorsers, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Ahead of peak summer season, this campaign highlights the elegance and versatility of UNIQLO's Premium Linen Collection.

The campaign promotes linen as a comfortable and stylish choice for summer through two films showing the actors in everyday settings.

In the first campaign video, Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a UNIQLO linen shirt, highlighting its light texture. She is shown at home, at a flower shop, and during a picnic with friends, demonstrating the shirt’s versatility for everyday wear.

Commenting on the campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “Linen is a staple in my wardrobe, especially during the hot, Indian summer. I love how it keeps me cool and comfortable and is perfect for Mumbai’s weather. UNIQLO’s Premium Linen Shirts are versatile and perfect for my everyday routine.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s film shows him wearing a UNIQLO linen shirt throughout his day. He is seen opening the blinds in the morning, jogging with his dog, and meeting friends on a terrace, highlighting the shirt’s comfort and versatility.

Sidharth Malhotra adds, “Summers call for fabrics that are breathable, comfortable, and stylish, and Linen never lets me down. The UNIQLO Premium Linen Collection keeps me both comfortable and looking effortlessly sharp, making it perfect for any occasion.”

Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director at UNIQLO India, adds, “Summers and linen are the perfect match. With the ‘Life in Linen’ campaign, we aspire to highlight the quality and breathability of our linen collection – an essential for the season no matter the occasion. Made with 100% European premium linen, this product is a great reflection of UNIQLO’s LifeWear promise of quality and timeless appeal. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, the campaign beautifully captures our LifeWear philosophy—timeless, quality apparel for every moment.”

The campaign film shows Kareena wearing the Premium Linen Shirt, Linen Cotton Tapered Pants, and Linen Blend Easy Pants, while Sidharth wears the Premium Linen Shirt, Linen Blend Shorts, and Linen Blend Relaxed Pants. The film highlights the comfort and versatility of the linen collection for daily wear.

The 30-second films will be available across multiple channels, including digital platforms, print, outdoor advertising, and in-store displays. The Premium Linen Collection is now available at all UNIQLO stores and online at UNIQLO’s official website.