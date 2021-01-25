United Colors of Benetton rolls out a refreshing reminder that “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”

Crafted by Taproot Dentsu, it’s the perfect message about what India needs to do for a brighter future.
Last year, our lives depended on the hygiene and safety guidelines we followed, and on the deity living upstairs, of course. Without the two, humanity wouldn’t have stood a chance.
Unfortunately, COVID hasn’t left our lives. It continues to ravage our lives. Yes, there is a vaccine available now, but it’s a long way before we get the first sight of normalcy.
United Colors of Benetton (UCB), a leading global fashion brand, has unveiled the second leg of its #UnitedByCause campaign for the 72nd Republic Day of India (today).
Crafted by Taproot Dentsu, “The stark black and white film is set to an engaging track that begins with an Azaan, blending fluidly into a temple prayer. The film starts by showing two hands extended in the prayer gesture adopted by the Muslim community. And, as the water pours, the hands wash for cleansing and finally come together into a ‘Namaste’ gesture, enunciating a simple yet significant message ‘to continue to do what we have been doing with hope and stand united’.”
Sundeep Chugh, CEO, Benetton India, said, “As the nation marches forward in its fight against the pandemic, Benetton India’s latest campaign #UnitedByCause aims to remind one and all that our unity and grit is what will make us stronger. We are all fighting the same cause, for a better and a brighter future.”
“And, we can only do this if we continue to follow the protocol for some more time, which will eventually lead us to a path of victory. We are delighted to launch this thoughtful initiative on the prestigious occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, which is celebrated as an epitome of a strong and progressive nation with unity in diversity. We hope the message reaches the masses, and soon we all rise and prosper again.”
The creative was born out of an open brief to Taproot Dentsu, urging the agency to speak to the moment and help elevate the spirit of the nation.
Santosh Padhi, aka Paddy, chief creative officer and founder of Taproot Dentsu, added: “With a multitude of constantly changing sentiments around us, the challenge was to be sensitive and yet stay true to the brand.”
“The power of the idea we had lied in its sheer simplicity. And, be it in life, or advertising, achieving simplicity is often the toughest thing to do. We invested all our energy in retaining the starkness of the message, be it through the visual narrative, the music or the direction. In the end, I have a sense of pride in sharing this message with the nation.”
It was in August last year when UCB launched the #UnitedByCause campaign. It captured the heartfelt stories of kindness warriors, who are going above and beyond to help the ones in need in these unprecedented times.
Agency: Taproot Dentsu
Chief creative officer: Santosh Padhi
Creative director: Yogesh Rihjwani
Director and camera: Prashant Godbole
Music: Dhawal Tandon
Camera assistants: Arya Wadwalkar, Soham Godbole, Tiya Padhi
Editor: Fareheen Shaikh