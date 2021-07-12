Universal Pictures gets trade analyst Komal Nahta to watch F9’s pirated version

The aim was to pull a fast one on the menace of movie piracy.
Have you ever downloaded a movie off the Internet, and it turned out to be something else? Maybe the video quality was terrible, or there was a clear lip-sync and audio mismatch…
This is exactly what leading trade analyst Komal Nahta experienced when he was shown a pirated version of the upcoming ‘Fast and the Furious 9’, or ‘F9’ movie.
This experiment by Universal Pictures (F9’s producers) was to illustrate how nothing can replace the cinema-going experience.
“With cinema theatres reopening all over again, wouldn’t we all want to watch some of the larger than life films, and at places where they are supposed to be watched,” asked Nahta in the video.
All movie theatres in India were shut for the last two-and-a-half months because of the second COVID wave.
This, however, isn’t the first initiative movie makers have taken to curb piracy.
The makers of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and Dentsu Webchutney shot a fake film using the lead actors of the actual movie – Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam. The two were made to break the fourth wall and hilariously condemn those who downloaded the film, thinking it was a leaked copy (of the original movie).
‘F9’ will be released in theatres across India on August 5, 2021, and will be dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Please note that the opening up of theatres is not uniform, and depends on each state’s regulations.
On a side note, Vin Diesel is the protagonist of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise since its inception. Recently, his movie avatar ‘Dom’ and his love for family became the focus of a global meme fest. Here are some of the best ones:
