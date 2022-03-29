"Unlike regular diaper ads, we wanted to make the mother the hero": Nobel Hygiene's Kartik Johari on Snuggy ad

“Clearly the mother had some other task and she's on her way back home. As the old adage says you need a village to raise a child. There are other caretakers also in the home. A mother faces undue stress today because of the pressure created in society that a mother is the only one responsible for taking care of the child. We didn’t want to put more pressure onto the mom saying this is the visual to live by or this is the life that your baby should have,” he adds.